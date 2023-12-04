Satluj Group of Schools, Panchkula

Reekrit Serai, Managing Director, Satluj Group of Schools, was honoured at EDNxT held recently in New Delhi, for his contribution in uplifting educational standards in India. The speakers delved into the fascinating topic of ‘Digital blueprint for smart schools: Role of emerging technologies’, ‘Digital pedagogy’ and ‘Generative AI systems’. The panel comprised of reputed educators, such as Snehal Pinto (Director, Ryan International Group of Institutions), Prabhat Jain (Founder Promoter, Pathways World Schools), Raghav Podar (Chairman, Podar Education Network) and Manjula Pooja Shroff (Founder and CEO, Kalorex Group).

#Panchkula