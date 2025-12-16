Satluj Panchkula MD honoured

Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula, Managing Director Reekrit Serai honoured with the prestigious “Iconic Leader in K-12 Education Excellence” award at The Tribune Achievers Awards 2025, held at Taj, Chandigarh. The honour was conferred by Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini, in the presence of Trustees of The Tribune — including Justice SS Sodhi and Gurbachan Jagat — along with senior leadership of The Tribune. The award is a recognition of Serai’s visionary leadership, pioneering educational innovation, and his transformative impact in elevating Satluj to one of India’s most distinguished K-12 school brands. With utmost humility and gratitude, Serai dedicates the honour to the entire Satluj fraternity — brilliant students, supportive parents, committed staff and cherished well-wishers — whose unwavering faith, efforts and encouragement form the true strength of Satluj. The prestigious honour, from one of India’s most respected media institutions, reaffirms Satluj’s legacy and its continued journey under Serai’s leadership — shaping the future of education and inspiring generations of leaders.

