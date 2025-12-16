DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Satluj Panchkula MD honoured

Satluj Panchkula MD honoured

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula, Managing Director Reekrit Serai honoured with the prestigious “Iconic Leader in K-12 Education Excellence” award at The Tribune Achievers Awards 2025, held at Taj, Chandigarh. The honour was conferred by Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini, in the presence of Trustees of The Tribune — including Justice SS Sodhi and Gurbachan Jagat — along with senior leadership of The Tribune. The award is a recognition of Serai’s visionary leadership, pioneering educational innovation, and his transformative impact in elevating Satluj to one of India’s most distinguished K-12 school brands. With utmost humility and gratitude, Serai dedicates the honour to the entire Satluj fraternity — brilliant students, supportive parents, committed staff and cherished well-wishers — whose unwavering faith, efforts and encouragement form the true strength of Satluj. The prestigious honour, from one of India’s most respected media institutions, reaffirms Satluj’s legacy and its continued journey under Serai’s leadership — shaping the future of education and inspiring generations of leaders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts