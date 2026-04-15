Satluj Public School observes World Health Day

On World Health Day, Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula, organised activities focused on health, awareness and mindful living. The highlight of the day was the "Rainbow Tiffin Activity", in which students brought nutritious meals featuring a range of natural colours, each representing essential nutrients and balanced dietary habits. The event was attended by Himanshu Vyas, Co-Founder, Diet 365 and Chair - Health & Wellbeing Committee, TiE Chandigarh, who interacted with students and encouraged them to understand that health is built through consistent habits, awareness and mindful choices. Sumit Khurana, associated with TiE Chandigarh's Health & Wellbeing initiatives, also interacted with students and emphasised the link between healthy living, discipline and long-term success.

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