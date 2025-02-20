Satluj Public School, Panchkula

The school’s young storytellers and poets showcased their incredible writing skills in the Budding Authors Activity, exploring various genres from fantasy and science fiction to realistic fiction and poetry. “We were incredibly impressed by the creativity and imagination displayed by these young writers,” said the panel. “Their stories and poems were not only well-written but also demonstrated a deep understanding of the human experience.” The panel said. This initiative aims to promote literacy, creativity, and critical thinking skills among young minds. Participants were encouraged to submit original works of fiction, poetry, or creative non-fiction, giving them a platform to express their unique voices. Reekrit Serai, Managing Director, Satluj Group of Schools, said, “At Satluj, we nurture the next generation of thinkers, writers, and storytellers. Our young authors have shown incredible talent, creativity, and imagination. We are proud to provide them with a platform to share their voices with the world. Keep writing, keep dreaming, and keep inspiring!”