DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Satluj Public School, Panchkula

Satluj Public School, Panchkula

The school’s young storytellers and poets showcased their incredible writing skills in the Budding Authors Activity, exploring various genres from fantasy and science fiction to realistic fiction and poetry. “We were incredibly impressed by the creativity and imagination displayed by...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school’s young storytellers and poets showcased their incredible writing skills in the Budding Authors Activity, exploring various genres from fantasy and science fiction to realistic fiction and poetry. “We were incredibly impressed by the creativity and imagination displayed by these young writers,” said the panel. “Their stories and poems were not only well-written but also demonstrated a deep understanding of the human experience.” The panel said. This initiative aims to promote literacy, creativity, and critical thinking skills among young minds. Participants were encouraged to submit original works of fiction, poetry, or creative non-fiction, giving them a platform to express their unique voices. Reekrit Serai, Managing Director, Satluj Group of Schools, said, “At Satluj, we nurture the next generation of thinkers, writers, and storytellers. Our young authors have shown incredible talent, creativity, and imagination. We are proud to provide them with a platform to share their voices with the world. Keep writing, keep dreaming, and keep inspiring!”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper