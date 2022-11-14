Satluj Public School, Panchkula

Satlujians made the school proud at the 15th edition of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Agro Tech India 2022, which was conducted at Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh. The school choir sang the National Anthem in front of India's Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar and Second Lady Sudesh Dhankar, and interacted with them. Managing Director Reekrit Serai, who is a Chandigarh UT Council Member and Co-Convenor of Education at Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), was highly appreciative of the opportunity for Satlujians and commended the children for their exemplary performance. Others present were Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Punjab and Chandigarh UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, Agricultural Minister of Punjab Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal; Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & Managing Director, ITC Ltd among other dignitaries.
