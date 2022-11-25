Satluj Public School, Panchkula

District Education Officer Satpal Kaushik, Director Principal Krit Serai and co-chair of the Satluj Group of Schools inaugurated the state cricket championship for girls, being held at the school. As many as 23 teams from various districts of Haryana participated in the 3-day event. Krit Serai said, “Satluj is in the forefront of promoting sports and has one of the best cricket teams in Panchkula and best sports facilities among Panchkula schools. Numerous national and international players are produced regularly from Satluj School.”