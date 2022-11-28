Satluj Public School, Panchkula

Reekrit Serai, Managing Director, Satluj Group of Schools, graced his presence on an illustrious panel at the Economic Times Education Leadership Conclave in New Delhi and was recognised for his contributions to education. The theme of the panel was ‘Digital blueprint for smart school campus: Role of emerging technologies’. The event was graced by luminaries such as Dr Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education; Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC, and AICTE; Prof Saroj Sharma, Chairman, NIOS; Auguste Tano Kouame, South Asia and India Head, World Bank; Ruchee Anand, Director, Linkedin India; Jyoti Saini, Head, Public Sector India, Freshworks; Principal Secretaries of Education of various states, Vice-Chancellors of top universities, IIMs and IITs and education leaders from the public and private spheres.
