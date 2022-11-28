Satluj Public School, Panchkula

It was a proud moment for the school as the Award of Honour was bestowed on Gur K Serai, Co-Chair of the Satluj Group, on the occasion of 115th Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jayanti. The event was organised by Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jagriti Manch, Haryana.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5,000 'fake' pharmacists under lens, yet Punjab eases licensing norms
A registrar of pharmacy council had sought cancellation of '...
Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'
2 criminal cases related to weapons and fake currency pendin...
'Women look good even if they don't wear clothes': Baba Ramdev's sexist remark sparks outrage
After furore for slurring women, Ramdev regrets and apologis...
9 days on, no trace of missing Shimla trekker
Ashutosh, on the edge of the mountain, was hit by an avalanc...