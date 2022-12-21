Satluj Public School, Panchkula

The school has been ranked No 1 in Panchkula, No 1 in Haryana and No 3 in India (CBSE Day-Schools) by Education Today at the India School Merit Awards, Bengaluru. Managing Director Reekrit Serai receiving the honour at the event, where he was a key speaker on the topic ‘Union Education Budget 2022’. The credit goes to school’s academic team leaders Stuti Sharma, Preeti Sharma, Baldeesh Kapula, Nita Garg, H Hira, Rupan Gosain and Rajni Disodia with management members Managing Director Reekrit Serai, Director-Principal Krit Serai and Co-Principal.