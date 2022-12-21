Satluj Public School, Panchkula

The school has been ranked No 1 in Panchkula, No 1 in Haryana and No 3 in India (CBSE Day-Schools) by Education Today at the India School Merit Awards, Bengaluru. Managing Director Reekrit Serai receiving the honour at the event, where he was a key speaker on the topic ‘Union Education Budget 2022’. The credit goes to school’s academic team leaders Stuti Sharma, Preeti Sharma, Baldeesh Kapula, Nita Garg, H Hira, Rupan Gosain and Rajni Disodia with management members Managing Director Reekrit Serai, Director-Principal Krit Serai and Co-Principal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night
Dense fog prevails for third day in row, Bathinda in Punjab ...
Consider suspending Yatra if covid protocols cannot be followed, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tells Rahul Gandhi
In a letter addressed to Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister...
BJP has been rattled by Bharat Jodo Yatra, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says on Mandaviya's letter to Rahul Gandhi
Questions if the PM observed ‘covid protocols’ during his vi...
Fight today is between two ideologies, says Rahul Gandhi as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Haryana
The Yatra enters Haryana from Mundaka border in Nuh
Amid Covid upsurge in China, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls review meet today
Send positive samples for sequencing, states told