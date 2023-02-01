Satluj Public School, Panchkula

First Ashwini Gupta Memorial Cricket tournament was inaugurated by Speaker of haryana Assembly Gian Chand Gupta and Mayor Kulbhusan Goyal at the school. Director Principal/ CoChair Satluj group of schools Krit Serai and Co-Principal Madhurima Serai welcomed the dignitaries.The tournament is one of the biggest Under-19 cricket championship for boys and girls.As many as 24 top academies of the tricity will compete in this over a period of four days. Satlujians and the cultural department presented a welcome song and the National Anthem. The first match was between the Satluj Cricket Academy and Panchkula District Cricket Acadmey. Monetary prizes and trophies will be awarded to the winning teams by the Gupta Trust.