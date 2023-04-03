Satluj Public School, Panchkula

Some students of the school have got admissions into some of the top colleges in India. Ayan Tanwar and Aayush Bhakna secured seat at the IIT. Sneha, Anurag Mishra and Yashika Pilania got into MBBS. Suryansh Thakur secured a seat in the armed forces (medical). Abhav Verma got a seat in VIT. Reekrit Serai, managing director, Satuj Group of Schools, said, "We are thrilled to have such amazing talent as part of the Satluj legacy. We are extremely proud to have been part of their journey and look forward to great things from these bright minds. I wish them the very best for their future."
