Satluj Public School, Panchkula

The Governor of Haryana, HE Bandaru Dattatreya and the Minister of Local Government & Parliamentary Affairs of Punjab, S Inderbir Singh Nijjar, presented the 'Excellence in School Education' award to Managing Director Reekrit Serai during the fourth Entrepreneur and Achiever Awards 2023. The ceremony was organised by Media Federation of India, and the Public Relations Council of India - PRCI WORLD (PRCI), acknowledging his dedication in the realm of education. Speaking on the occasion, Reekrit Serai said, "The prestigious accolade is not only a reflection of my own hard work, but stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of my cherished students. Their extraordinary accomplishments continue to fill us with immense pride."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CoBRA commandos injured in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
Two to three Naxalites also receive bullet injuries in the g...
Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Punjab-born Jaswant Singh Birdi will be the Chairman of the ...
2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on bodies of our soldiers: J-K ex-governor Satyapal Malik
Says had an inquiry been done, the then home minister (Rajna...
Indian-Americans to welcome PM Modi with unity march in 20 cities on June 18
Modi will embark on his first state visit to the US at the i...