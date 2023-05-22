Satluj Public School, Panchkula

The Governor of Haryana, HE Bandaru Dattatreya and the Minister of Local Government & Parliamentary Affairs of Punjab, S Inderbir Singh Nijjar, presented the 'Excellence in School Education' award to Managing Director Reekrit Serai during the fourth Entrepreneur and Achiever Awards 2023. The ceremony was organised by Media Federation of India, and the Public Relations Council of India - PRCI WORLD (PRCI), acknowledging his dedication in the realm of education. Speaking on the occasion, Reekrit Serai said, "The prestigious accolade is not only a reflection of my own hard work, but stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of my cherished students. Their extraordinary accomplishments continue to fill us with immense pride."