Satluj Public School, Panchkula

As many as 130 students and 16 teachers, led by the Satluj Sports Department, participated in the state-level Yoga Day celebrations. The event was held at Parade Ground, Panchkula. Chief guest Deputy CM, Minister for Sports and various dignitaries from Panchkula Education and Administration departments performed yoga along with the students. Co-Chair and Director Principal Krit Serai along with staff members also performed various yoga asanas in the school. Yoga camps and assemblies are held regularly in the school throughout the year.