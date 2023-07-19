Satluj Public School, Panchkula

School students won many competitions at the 30th Mango Mela, organised jointly by the Haryana Tourism and the Horticulture Department, Haryana, at Yadavindra Gardens, Pinjore. The exceptional performances by students were appreciated by Co-Chairman/ Director Principal Krit Serai. Their vibrant rangolis, captivating face paintings, enthralling short stories, thought-provoking slogans, synchronised dance moves, and exquisite mehndi designs left a lasting impression on the esteemed judges and the enthusiastic audience.
