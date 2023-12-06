Satluj Public School, Panchkula

The school organised its two-day Annual Sports Meet. Students showcased their skills and sportsmanship in various competitions. The event commenced with lighting of the torch by Director-Principal Gur K Serai. The event encompassed a myriad of sports, catering to a spectrum of interests and abilities. From bag-pack race, relay race, pyramid race, wheel borrow race, obstacle race, leap quest, three-legged race, balancing the book race, happy harbour hangouts, hand and foot race, tunnel race, backpack race to hoop-a-cone challenge and many more, every participant poured their heart and soul into the competition. Medals and trophies were awarded to the winners.

#Panchkula