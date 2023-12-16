Satluj Public School, Panchkula

Students of the school gave a scintillating performance on the first day of the two-day annual day celebrations on the school premises. The theme of ‘Satluj Pride 2023’ this year is ‘Incomparable India: Unveiling the story of Bharat’, which showcased different traditions of the country and traced the history of our great nation from ancient times till modern times. The chief guest was Dr RC Mishra, DGP and Managing Director, HPHC, Government of Haryana. Class IX students presented, ‘The Cadence India – a Zesty Past and an Effervescent Present’ while the second performance, ‘Transcendence’ was by Class XI. The guest of honour was Baldev Setia, Director of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh. Reekrit Serai, Managing Director, Satluj Group of Schools, while giving the information said, “We have a vibrant line-up of colourful items, which would be a treat for the eyes of parents who would witness the event.” Management members Krit Serai (Co-Chairman, Satluj Group of Schools), Co-Principal Madhurima Serai and Radhika Panickar Serai congratulated the students on their remarkable achievements and performances.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...