Satluj Public School, Panchkula

Students of the school gave a scintillating performance on the first day of the two-day annual day celebrations on the school premises. The theme of ‘Satluj Pride 2023’ this year is ‘Incomparable India: Unveiling the story of Bharat’, which showcased different traditions of the country and traced the history of our great nation from ancient times till modern times. The chief guest was Dr RC Mishra, DGP and Managing Director, HPHC, Government of Haryana. Class IX students presented, ‘The Cadence India – a Zesty Past and an Effervescent Present’ while the second performance, ‘Transcendence’ was by Class XI. The guest of honour was Baldev Setia, Director of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh. Reekrit Serai, Managing Director, Satluj Group of Schools, while giving the information said, “We have a vibrant line-up of colourful items, which would be a treat for the eyes of parents who would witness the event.” Management members Krit Serai (Co-Chairman, Satluj Group of Schools), Co-Principal Madhurima Serai and Radhika Panickar Serai congratulated the students on their remarkable achievements and performances.

#Bharat #Panchkula