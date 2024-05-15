Satluj Public School, Panchkula

World Red Cross Day was celebrated as part of the Subject Awareness Drive (SAD) at the school. Class VIII students created inspiring posters to highlight the mission of the Red Cross — mitigating human suffering, safeguarding dignity, and promoting peace, health, and wellness.
