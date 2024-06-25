Satluj Public School, Panchkula

Nirjala Teotia of Class VIII Daffodils has clinched gold medal at the Sub-Junior and Cadet State Championships held in Sirsa, Haryana. The outstanding achievement reflects her dedication, hard work, and the excellent training provided by school coaches. “Nirjala, you have made us incredibly proud! Your triumph inspires us all to aim higher and work harder. At Satluj, we believe in nurturing talent and fostering a spirit of excellence in every student. Nirjala’s victory is a testament to the strength and determination of our students,” said Reekrit Serai, Managing Director, Satluj Group of Schools.

