Satluj Public School, Panchkula

Students of the school joined the International Yoga Day event at the Parade Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula, organised by the Haryana Government. The chief guest was Gian Chand Gupta, Speaker, Haryana Legislative Assembly. Numerous schools took part in the event. Under expert guidance, the school’s students practiced various asanas, pranayama techniques, and meditation. Their dedication was inspiring, highlighting the incredible benefits of yoga. Krit Serai, Co-Chair/Director-Principal and Reekrit Serai, Managing Director, said: “Yoga is not just a practice, but a journey to holistic well-being. Our students embody this journey, embracing both physical and mental wellness to excel in all aspects of life. We appreciate the sports department/students for their commendable effort and students, parents and staff who participated in the event and in the online yoga community event!”
