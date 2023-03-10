Satluj Public School, Pkl

Reekrit Serai, Managing Director of the school, represented the Chandigarh region in a get-together of eminent Indian personalities to honour George Chahal, Member of Parliament from Calgary Skyview, Alberta, Canada, during his visit to India at New Delhi recently. The visit was aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries. Chahal is also the Prairie & North Caucus Chair, apart from Chair of Transportation and Natural Resources in the Canadian Government.