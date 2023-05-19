Satluj Public School, Pkl

Students of Class XII visited the Indian School of Business (ISB), Mohali. The visit started with a warm welcome from the faculty, who shared a presentation about ISB and their mission to provide world-class education. Students were then taken on a tour of the campus, where they were able to explore their modern Learning Resource Centre and Recreation facilities. The students had the privilege of attending a session on Entrepreneurship by Metamorphosis at AIC, where they learned about the various aspects of starting and running a successful business. Managing Director Reekrit Serai said, "We extend thanks to the faculty and staff at ISB for providing Satlujians with such an incredible learning experience."