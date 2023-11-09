Satluj Public School, Sec 2, Panchkula

The school organised a three-day annual function, ‘Avinya Vishwa Ekyam’, which commenced with the welcome of guests, Dr Neha Miglani, Editor, The Lifestyle Journalist Magazine, Director, Institute of Fashion and Communication Technology, Gur K Serai, Director Principal/Co-Chairman), Krit Serai, Director Principal/ Co-Chairman), and Madhurima Serai, Co-Principal, followed by the lighting of ceremonial lamp and the Satluj Anthem. The programme started with an electrifying welcome dance performance by the tiny tots of LKG and UKG. This spectacular opening dance was followed by the humorous and jovial, “The Jolly Jester Jamboree” by youngest Cocoon Stars, which whisked everybody into a world of laughter and merriment. Maximum scholars were awarded in academic as well as non-academic areas. The function was a moment of pride and honour for all the winners and achievers of the school as well as the guardians. The most memorable moments of the function were marked by the precious words of wisdom and appreciation by the guests of honour during their address to the parents and scholars.

#Panchkula