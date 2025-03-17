DT
Satluj Public School, Sec 2, Panchkula

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 17, 2025 IST
The school has won the first prize in the garden competition in the Spring Festival 2025. The prestigious award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and teamwork of teachers, and staff, who have put in countless hours to create a beautiful and sustainable garden. The school’s garden was tenderly cultivated by none other than Founder-Chairman Late Pritam Singh Serai and this legacy has been carried forward by Co-Chairpersons Gur K Serai, Krit G Serai and MD Reekrit Serai. The legendary garden blooms with more than 58 variety of flowers like petunia, dahlia, salvia, geranium, antirrhinum, calendula, verbena, etc, and is being taken care by the school’s head gardener Ambica Prashad and his dedicated team.

