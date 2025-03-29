Satluj Public School, Sec 4, Panchkula

School students bagged prizes at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jagriti Manch Drawing and Painting Competition — an event commemorating 94 years of the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev — in Panchkula. The chief guest was Gyan Chand Gupta, former Speaker, Haryana Vidhan Sabha. School students who bagged the prizes are: Kaivin Swami (Class IX-D) – first prize; Paras Rana (Class IX-D) – second prize; and Vibhuti (Class VI) – third prize. Their art wasn’t just about colours, it was a canvas of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism, a tribute to the spirit of freedom fighters who shaped our nation’s destiny.