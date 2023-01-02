Satluj Public School, Sector-2, Panchkula

Christmas was celebrated with fervour at the school. The school wore a festive look with bells, streamers and beautifully decorated Christmas trees. Students were involved in various fun-filled activities such as decorating Christmas trees and stockings, making Christmas cards and handcrafted bells. A special assembly was organised where the students sang melodious carols and danced with joy. The essence of Christmas came alive when Santa Claus entered the classrooms and distributed sweets to all the children. The delightful celebrations included children coming in red and white party dresses and sharing the merriment together.