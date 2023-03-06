Satluj Public School, Sector-2 , Panchkula

The school won the first prize in the Garden Category at the Spring Fest organised by HSVP. The idea of school’s garden was nurtured by the Chairman of the school Pritam Singh Serai. The legacy of maintaining the school garden as well as winning the first prize is continued by the Director - Principals and Co- chairs of Satluj Group: Gur K Serai, Krit G Serai. There are 4,934 flowering plants in the garden and it has been winning the best garden prize in the spring fest for more than 16 years. The school has lush green lawns with numerous species of climbers, creepers, foliage, variety of ornamental plants from around the world, water features and trees. Different kinds of waste materials are used creatively to enhance the beauty of the garden. Gardening is also a part of the school curriculum as it provides an impetus for holistic development of children.