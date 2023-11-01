Satluj Public School, Sector 2, Panchkula

Students of the school celebrated Dasehra. The symbolic conflagration of Raavana’s effigy left an indelible mark on Satlujians, imparting a timeless moral lesson. Students engaged in a craft activity, skilfully fashioning miniature Raavan effigies. This hands-on endeavour not only honed their artistic prowess but also deepened their cultural understanding.
