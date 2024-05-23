Satluj Public School, Sector 2, Panchkula

Class III Pansy scholars hosted an informative assembly on the importance of mathematics in daily life. They brought math to life by demonstrating its crucial role in activities like grocery shopping, cooking, managing finances, and planning trips. Through humour, creativity, and teamwork, they showed that math is essential for making informed decisions every day. From the assembly, students learnt the practical applications of math and how it empowers us to make informed decisions. They discovered that math helps us solve real-world problems, enhances our critical thinking, and improves our ability to analyse and interpret information.

