Satluj Public School, Sector 2, Panchkula, celebrates Gandhi Jayanti

The school held an enlightening assembly on Gandhi Jayanti. A special speech with Gandhian quotes and messages brought the gathering to understand more about the iconic leader. Students paid their respects to the great leader, whose message of humility and simplicity still resonates deeply. It was emphasised how Gandhi’s life was a testament to the power of peaceful resistance and the transformative potential of truth. As the assembly concluded, the message was clear — Gandhi Jayanti is not merely a day to remember history but a day to shape the future.
