Satluj Public School, Sector 2, Panchkula, celebrates importance of community helpers

Satluj Public School, Sector 2, Panchkula, celebrates importance of community helpers

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 06, 2025 IST
he UKG assembly was a great success as the scholars celebrated the importance of community helpers. The assembly included a fun song about community helpers sung by students. A lively dance performance showcased the roles of different helpers. Students dressed up as their favourite community helpers, adding to the excitement. ?As a token of appreciation, Co-Chairman Gur K Serai presented handmade cards and chocolates to the helpers, expressing his gratitude in a simple yet heartfelt manner. The assembly concluded with a valuable message from Co-Chairman Gur K Serai, emphasising the significance of community service and encouraging students to appreciate these helpers.

