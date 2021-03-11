Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula

Independence Day was celebrated with great patriotic fervour at Senior Wing of the school. Co-Chair & Director-Principal Krit Serai hoisted the National Fag followed by singing of the National Anthem. The cultural programmebased on the theme of patriotism started with a skit followed by songs, costume competition, flag relay race for teachers, flag making with pulses, Independence Day quiz, tricolour candle decoration workshop, fancy-dress competition, poetry recitation and slogan writing. The award winning Girls Parade Contingent of the school also participated in the district-level function. Satlujian Abia Siddiqui, the Tricity CBSE XII Humanities Topper also received an award at the district-level function held in Sector 5. Director-Principal Krit Serai, Co-Principal Madhurima Serai, Managing Dirtector Reekrit awarded Merit Certificates to the winners.