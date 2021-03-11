Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula

Independence Day was celebrated with great patriotic fervour at Senior Wing of the school. Co-Chair & Director-Principal Krit Serai hoisted the National Fag followed by singing of the National Anthem. The cultural programmebased on the theme of patriotism started with a skit followed by songs, costume competition, flag relay race for teachers, flag making with pulses, Independence Day quiz, tricolour candle decoration workshop, fancy-dress competition, poetry recitation and slogan writing. The award winning Girls Parade Contingent of the school also participated in the district-level function. Satlujian Abia Siddiqui, the Tricity CBSE XII Humanities Topper also received an award at the district-level function held in Sector 5. Director-Principal Krit Serai, Co-Principal Madhurima Serai, Managing Dirtector Reekrit awarded Merit Certificates to the winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...