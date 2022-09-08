Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula

The students, faculty and management of the school celebrated Teacher’s Day with great zeal. A special assembly was organised by students for their teachers and throughout the day, teachers were honoured and presented cards and gifts by students of all classes. Director-Principal Krit Serai, Co-Principal Madhurima and Managing Director Reekrit Serai honoured the school faculty for their selfless contribution towards education.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari
Ahead of the start of the padyatra, Gandhi hoists the nation...
Argument over smoking leads to man's murder near Golden Temple in Amritsar
The victim was identified as Harmanjit Singh of Chatiwind ar...
Man commits suicide after trying to kill mother, sister and 2 other relatives in Punjab's Muktsar
His wife manages to escape