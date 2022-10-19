Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula

School students brought laurels to the institute in various sports tournaments in the District Tournament 2022-2023. The efforts of the entire Sports Department and students was lauded by Managing Director Reekrit Serai. Under the guidance of Sidhu, Reema Parmar, Rupinder Cheema, Harpreet Sohal, Mandeep, Meva and Sarpreet, many other Satlujians also won 200 plus top positions in sports tournaments.
