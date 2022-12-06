Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula

The school's annual sports day was conducted. The programme commenced with classical invocation followed by the unfurling of the flag by the chief guest Krit Serai, Director-Principal of Satluj Group of Schools. A cultural programme consisting of group songs, dance performances and an impressive PT/ Lezim drill and French song recitals were presented. Various track events were also held. The flame and 'sports oath' was led by the school Sports Captain Nishtha and Vice-Captain Aman. The Director-Principal, Co-Principal Madhurima, Managing Director Reekrit Serai, Radhika Serai, Sports Coordinator MGS Sidhu and Sports Department teachers awarded medals, certificates and trophies to the winners.