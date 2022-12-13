Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula

The school hosted the CBSE Regional Science Exhibition. The main theme of the exhibition was “Technology & Toys” along with seven sub-themes, ie ‘Environmental Concerns’, ‘Transport & Innovation’, Health & Cleanliness’, ‘Mathematics for Us’, ‘Advancement in Information & Communication Technology’, ‘Eco-Friendly Materials’ and ‘Historical Development with Current Innovation’. In Category-I (Class VI-VIII) and in Category-II (Class IX-XI), various exhibits were displayed. The two-day mega exhibition commenced with ‘Saraswati Vandana’ and lighting of lamp by chief guest, Regional Officer of CBSE, Panchkula, Vijay Yadav, exhibition judges and school management. Yadav praised the school for its organisational skills and infrastructure. A welcome dance was performed by students on ‘Sizzle and Stomp with the Sci-fi Humanoids’. The eminent panel of six judges were introduced with their area of expertise. Director-Principal Krit Serai gave the inaugural address and declared the exhibition open, followed by inaugural welcome by Managing Director Reekrit Serai and Director-Principal of Satluj, Sector 2, Gur K Serai. The function ended with the vote of thanks by Co-Principal Madhurima, followed by the national anthem. As many as 116 schools from Haryana and Himachal Pradesh showcased their scientific skills on the platform provided by the CBSE.