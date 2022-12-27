Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula

Christmas was celebrated enthusiastically at the school as students dressed up as Santa Claus. Fairies added to the Christmas festivities. Satlujians performed various skits, carols, songs, depicting the birth of Jesus Christ. Director Principal and Co- Chair of Satluj Group of Schools Krit Serai, Co- Principal Madhurima Serai and Managing Director Reekrit Serai, alongwith faculty and staff wished all students a Merry Christmas and guided them to follow the spirit of caring and sharing.