Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula

Christmas was celebrated enthusiastically at the school as students dressed up as Santa Claus. Fairies added to the Christmas festivities. Satlujians performed various skits, carols, songs, depicting the birth of Jesus Christ. Director Principal and Co- Chair of Satluj Group of Schools Krit Serai, Co- Principal Madhurima Serai and Managing Director Reekrit Serai, alongwith faculty and staff wished all students a Merry Christmas and guided them to follow the spirit of caring and sharing.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area
The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm
More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona
The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...
22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house
Police suspect suicide
5 of family charred to death in UP
As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove