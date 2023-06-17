Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula

Students of the school emerged as champions at the Science Fest, hosted by Vivek High School, Chandigarh. The team of five meritorious students consisted of Kapish Kajal: Class VI (Indigo), Aditi Thakur: Class VII (Jasmine), Ronita: Class VIII (Magnolia), Adwaith: Class IX (John Donne) and Mayank: Class XI (CV Raman). The school team showcased their skills and strategic thinking in science games and win the first prize. Their thought-provoking discussions at the science cafe earned them the second prize. In the challenging science dare, the students demonstrated their prowess in the "Let's talk" level, achieving the highest score and securing the top spot. Ronita won the first prize in science photography. The school team of five participants left an indelible mark on the audience's hearts with their outstanding performance in the Science Drama competition winning the second prize. Managing Director Reekrit Serai congratulated the students on their success.