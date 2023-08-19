Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula

Students and staff of the school celebrated Independence Day. The event was attended by the management, including Director Principal Krit Serai, Co-Principal Madhurima Serai, Managing Director Reekrit Serai and Radhika Serai, who had the honour of hosting the national flag. The event was a grand spectacle of patriotism, as students engaged in a variety of activities that showcased their love for the country. Tri-colour candle decorations illuminated the venue. Slogan-writing and poem recitations stirred emotions, while a fancy dress competition saw participants dressed in patriotic costumes that paid homage to India’s rich heritage. Participants crafted flags using pulses, highlighting the importance of unity in diversity. The beats of nationalism resonated through group dances and songs, evoking a sense of pride in country’s culture and history. Intellectual prowess was put to the test with a Patriotic Quiz that challenged participants’ knowledge about India’s freedom struggle. The event reached its pinnacle with a remarkable march past, led by the school’s band team. The grand celebration concluded on a poignant note with the national anthem, evoking a collective sense of belonging and unity.

