Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula

The investiture ceremony was held at the school. Aptly titled ‘Embracing the legacy, shaping the future’, the event honoured Satluj Group of Schools’ dedication to nurturing young minds into brilliant leaders since 1976. The ceremony kicked off with a procession, led by Class IX students, escorting members of the management. The school’s Music Department set the mood with a captivating prayer. As the ceremonial lamp was lit, Director-Principal Krit Serai delivered a speech, emphasising the significance of leadership and its ability to shape young minds. Managing Director Reekrit Serai in his address emphasised the development of essential leadership traits. The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of prestigious positions like prefects, assistant prefects, merit achievers, and more. Students took an oath of responsibility, pledging to carry out their roles with utmost dedication. The event concluded on a euphoric note, as the school’s anthem filled the air, uniting everyone with a profound sense of pride and unity.
