Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula

Teacher’s Day was celebrated at the school. An inspiring assembly filled with gratitude and admiration for dedicated mentors took the centre stage. Students expressed their appreciation through soulful songs and mesmerising dances, showcasing their deep respect for their teachers. Appreciation certificates, a token of recognition from the school’s management, were presented to the deserving teachers. Students poured their emotions into crafting beautiful cards, composing heartfelt poems and writing touching appreciation letters for their beloved teachers and the school’s management. Managing Director Reekrit Serai, eloquently captured the essence of a true teacher in his quote: “A true teacher is not only a teacher but also a mentor who shapes the future of their students.”

