Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula

Students of the school left the parents spellbound with their outstanding performance. The theme of ‘Satluj Pride 2023’ this year was Incomparable India: Unveiling the Story of Bharat. On Day 2, there were two slots. The chief guest for the first slot was Amneet P Kumar, Commissioner and Secretary, Women and Child Welfare Department, Haryana. There was ‘Satluj Rock Show’ and performances by classes V and VI students. Class V students presented AIKYAM: India, the Nation of Unity in Diversity; Educational Showcase. In the second performance, ‘Quantum Odyssey: Unveiling the Secrets of Science and Technology’, Class VI students gave an impressive performance. In the second slot, Sudhir Rajpal, Additional Chief Secretary, School Education, Agriculture and Civil Aviation Departments, Haryana, was the chief guest while Daljeet Singh Cheema, eminent educationist, managing consultant, author and motivational speaker, was the guest of honour. The first performance, ‘Manoharam: The Leela of Lord Krishna’, was by Class VII students, while the second performance was by Class VIII students, who presented, ‘Indian Aspirations: Be Tenacious’. Reekrit Serai, Managing Director, Satluj Group of Schools, said, “We had a vibrant line-up of colourful items and achiever students were presented with awards and certificates.” Management members Krit Serai (Co-Chairman, Satluj Group of Schools/Director-Principal); Co-Principal Madhurima Serai; Radhika Panickar Serai and special guests Gur K Serai (Co-Chairman/Director-Principal) and Preet Mangat Serai congratulated the students for making the two-day event a stupendous success.

