Satluj Public School, Sector-4, Panchkula

School students shone bright during the Annual Sports Day and at the Panchkula district tournaments 2023. The school bagged the first position in lawn tennis U-19 boys, U-17 boys and U-19 girls. In badminton U-19 boys and U-17 girls, the school bagged the first position. In badminton U-19 girls, the school bagged the third position. The school football teams of U-19 girls and U-14 girls were winners in their respective categories. The school cricket teams of U-19 boys and U-14 boys were winners in their categories. The school basketball team of U-17 boys bagged the third position. In Chess, U-19 boys and U-14 girls teams were winners. U-17 boys team and U-14 boys team bagged the second position. Krishna bagged the second position and Naren Gupta got the first position in Chess (Individual State). In athletics U-17 and U-19 boys and girls, the school bagged five gold, six silver and six bronze medals. In weightlifting U-19 boys, the school won five gold medals. In wrestling U-19, U-17 and U-14 boys, the school won three gold, three silver and two bronze medals. In boxing U-17 boys, the school bagged one gold and one silver medal. In cycling U-19 boys, Naman Arora won silver medal. In swimming U-17 boys, the school won three gold and two bronze medals. In U-14 boys, the school won two gold and one silver medal and in U-17 girls, the school won two gold, one silver and one bronze medal. In judo U-19, U-17 and U-14 boys, the school bagged three gold, 10 silver and three bronze medals. In U-19, U-17 and U-14 girls, the school won two gold, seven silver and one bronze medal, respectively. In gymnastics U-19, U-17 and U-14 boys and girls, the school bagged five gold, four silver and two bronze medals. In taekwondo U-19, U-17 and U-14 boys and girls, the school won eight gold, seven silver and five bronze medals. In yoga U-19, U-17 and U-14 boys and girls, the school won six gold and six silver medals. In shooting U-19, U-17 and U-14 boys and girls, the school bagged one gold, one silver and three bronze medals. In fencing U-14 girls, Swati bagged the second position. Director-Principal Krit Serai announced the selection of 251 players to represent Panchkula district.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft to be placed in its final destination orbit today
The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrang...
Video: Alaska plane’s door opens mid-air 20 minutes after takeoff with 171 on board
Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which had been bound for Ontari...
Social media marketing professional from Mumbai recruits ‘X sleuths’ to get back his airpod lost in Kerala
In just a day, with the help of X members, Nikhil Jain manag...
‘Community very shaken’; extortion threats prompt Hindu community leaders to hold public forum in Canada
The event, organised by the Vedic Hindu Cultural Society of ...
14 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog
Minimum temperature settles at 8.9 degrees Celsius