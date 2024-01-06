Satluj Public School, Sector-4, Panchkula

School students shone bright during the Annual Sports Day and at the Panchkula district tournaments 2023. The school bagged the first position in lawn tennis U-19 boys, U-17 boys and U-19 girls. In badminton U-19 boys and U-17 girls, the school bagged the first position. In badminton U-19 girls, the school bagged the third position. The school football teams of U-19 girls and U-14 girls were winners in their respective categories. The school cricket teams of U-19 boys and U-14 boys were winners in their categories. The school basketball team of U-17 boys bagged the third position. In Chess, U-19 boys and U-14 girls teams were winners. U-17 boys team and U-14 boys team bagged the second position. Krishna bagged the second position and Naren Gupta got the first position in Chess (Individual State). In athletics U-17 and U-19 boys and girls, the school bagged five gold, six silver and six bronze medals. In weightlifting U-19 boys, the school won five gold medals. In wrestling U-19, U-17 and U-14 boys, the school won three gold, three silver and two bronze medals. In boxing U-17 boys, the school bagged one gold and one silver medal. In cycling U-19 boys, Naman Arora won silver medal. In swimming U-17 boys, the school won three gold and two bronze medals. In U-14 boys, the school won two gold and one silver medal and in U-17 girls, the school won two gold, one silver and one bronze medal. In judo U-19, U-17 and U-14 boys, the school bagged three gold, 10 silver and three bronze medals. In U-19, U-17 and U-14 girls, the school won two gold, seven silver and one bronze medal, respectively. In gymnastics U-19, U-17 and U-14 boys and girls, the school bagged five gold, four silver and two bronze medals. In taekwondo U-19, U-17 and U-14 boys and girls, the school won eight gold, seven silver and five bronze medals. In yoga U-19, U-17 and U-14 boys and girls, the school won six gold and six silver medals. In shooting U-19, U-17 and U-14 boys and girls, the school bagged one gold, one silver and three bronze medals. In fencing U-14 girls, Swati bagged the second position. Director-Principal Krit Serai announced the selection of 251 players to represent Panchkula district.

#Panchkula