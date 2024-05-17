Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula

On World Asthma Day, the school had an engaging educational session by a team of doctors and nurses. Class VI students gathered to learn about asthma, its causes, prevention, and how to manage it effectively.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert
The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court
Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday