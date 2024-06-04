Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula

Civics classroom was abuzz with excitement as students engaged in an Applied Learning (AL) activity on the key concepts of the Right to Vote and the legislative process. Through lively enactments, they portrayed each key player in Parliament and law making, highlighting the importance of every citizen’s role in shaping the nation. Indian citizens eligible to vote are granted the privilege by the Constitution, allowing them to participate in the electoral process. While voting is a legal right, it carries immense significance in upholding democratic values. A special message from Reekrit Serai, Managing Director of the Satluj Group of Schools, reads, “Our students’ enthusiasm in understanding and celebrating democracy is inspiring. It’s crucial for young minds to grasp the importance of their civic duties.”

