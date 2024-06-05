Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula

The school believes in making learning engaging and dynamic. Class V students recently explored the world of angles in a truly unique way — through yoga. “The purpose of yoga is to build strength, awareness, and harmony in both the mind and body.” In the innovative session, students discovered the beauty of mathematics by performing various yoga poses, each representing different angles. From acute to obtuse, they learnt to identify and understand angles in a hands-on, interactive manner. The activity not only enhanced their understanding of angles but also infused their learning with creativity and physical fitness. The joy and excitement on their faces were truly inspiring. By embodying different yoga poses, students transformed into living examples of geometric concepts, making mathematics both fun and memorable. A message from Reekrit Serai, Managing Director of the Satluj Group of Schools, reads, “At Satluj, we strive to blend traditional wisdom with modern education. This yoga-math activity exemplifies our commitment to holistic learning. Watching our young learners grasp complex concepts through creativity and movement is a testament to our innovative teaching approach. We are proud to nurture well-rounded individuals who excel academically and grow physically and mentally.”

#Panchkula