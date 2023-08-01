Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula, organises quiz

The QBIZ team, selected school ambassadors, organised an exciting quiz competition that put the logical intellect of students to the test. The event, held at the school, was attended by students from Class XI and XII. The competition aimed at promoting critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and a deep understanding of business concepts. At the end of the event, three students were crowned as winners. Prince of Class XII came first, Mayank of Class XI second and Omaansh Khaushik of Class XII third. Additionally, three students were chosen as school ambassadors for their outstanding dedication and commitment to the competition. Sanvi Yadav, Mouli Rai and Bhumi Bansal, all from the Class XI, were selected to represent the school and QBIZ in future events.

