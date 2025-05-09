Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula, students bag medals at Team Haryana Selection Trials

The school’s students bag medals at the Team Haryana Selection Trials. Nirjala (Class IX, Blake) got gold and has been elected for the Asian Games Camp. Aranaya Thakur (Class XII, Teresa) bagged gold and has been selected for the Asian Games Camp and Excellent Achievement Award. Priyansh (Class X, Keats), bagged bronze medal. A message from Reekrit Serai, Managing Director, Satluj Group of Schools: “At Satluj, we don’t just aim for excellence — we create it. Our students have showcased exceptional strength, spirit, and sportsmanship. Their victories reflect our belief in holistic growth. Heartiest congratulations to the stars – your hard work has paved the way to the Asian Games stage! Shine on!”