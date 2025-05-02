Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula, students visit Golf Range

Students of classes V to X visited the Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) Golf Range. Amidst the beautiful greens near Sukhna Lake, Satlujians trained under internationally certified coaches, learning not just golf, but also the values of discipline, focus, and leadership. This enriching experience has sparked a new sporting spirit at Satluj. Message by Reekrit Serai, Managing Director, Satluj Group of Schools: “At Satluj, we believe in nurturing complete individuals — strong in mind, body, and spirit. Our collaboration with Chandigarh Golf Association is a step towards shaping leaders who excel beyond classrooms. Through sports like golf, we instil values of patience, resilience, and character, preparing Satlujians to conquer the world with wisdom and strength.”