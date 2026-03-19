Satluj School MD honoured

Managing Director of Satluj Public School, Panchkula, Reekrit Serai was honoured for his exemplary contributions to education in the state of Haryana at the prestigious Non-Stop Haryana Conclave 2026. The honour was conferred by the Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, recognising Reekrit Serai’s transformative leadership in advancing educational excellence through the Satluj Group of Schools, as the institution proudly celebrates Satluj@50. The conclave was graced by distinguished leaders, including Mohan Lal Badoli, president, BJP, Haryana; Arvind Kumar Sharma, Minister for Cooperation, Jails, Elections, Heritage & Tourism; Vipul Goel, Minister for Revenue & Disaster Management, Urban Local Bodies & Civil Aviation; Shruti Choudhry, Minister for Women & Child Development and Irrigation & Water Resources; and Krishna Bedi, Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of Haryana.
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