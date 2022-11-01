Satluj World School, Dera Bassi

The school organised a one-day trip for students of Class I to IV to ‘Tree Farm House’, Dappar. Durga Bhardwaj, General Manager, welcomed the students by giving them yummy refreshment. The students were divided into different groups led by their guides. The guides made students participate in different kinds of activities, like tug-of-war, dripping water from well, a visit to tree house, tractor ride, bullock cart ride, etc. They were shown picturesque gardens and farms, perfect for a day picnic. Each and every student enjoyed it a lot. In the afternoon the students were given a healthy and hygienic lunch, including dessert.
